VACCINE bosses in York have praised the volunteers and staff who kept the city's vaccination site in York open in blizzard conditions this morning.

"Hats off to the volunteers and staff at the site," said Maddy Ruff, the newly-appointed CEO of Nimbuscare, which has organised the vaccination programme at Askham Bar.

"Even with today’s extreme weather – snow and rain - they are still smiling and pitching in to help one another and the patients. Their genuine kindness and helpfulness is truly heart-warming.”

Nimbuscare also tweeted a series of photos of staff and volunteers out in the snow. In one of the photographs, staff have actually carved the letters 'NHS' in the snow.

Vaccinations due to take place at a hub serving patients in Harrogate and Ripon had to be cancelled this morning because of the weather - but York staff were determined to keep the roll-out going.

Tarrah Andrews, the volunteer coordinator for Nimbuscare, paid particular tribute to the volunteers, who work in six-hour shifts at the site.

“They see the dark in the morning and the evening, the rain, the snow, and they still come and they keep smiling. It’s amazing,” she said.

“We’ve got a really amazing bunch of people. The volunteers (range) from recent retirees to younger people, to local gym workers wanting to stay active. We also have family units – with mothers, fathers, daughters, sons, husbands and wives all working alongside one another.”

Maddy Ruff added: “I have nothing but praise for volunteers who are generously giving their time and energy."

Covid volunteers marshalling patients for their jabs in the snow at the Askham Bar vaccination site this morning. Picture: Nimbuscare

Covid volunteers helping out with the vaccination programme in York act as marshals: helping less able-bodied patients in and out of their cars; directing patients to either the national or local vaccination areas; and supporting the Nimbuscare staff. They also provide admin support - and deliver teas, coffees and snacks.

The vaccination programme has been evolving quickly, and volunteers have had to prove adaptable, Ms Ruff said, so there's a daily induction. “We have gone from one vaccination centre to two at astonishing speed. The increasing volume of people coming through the site has involved change in how the site works.”

One volunteer said it was all about ‘doing your bit’. “We’ve had people in tears because this is the first time they’ve been out since March – it’s really humbling to be part of it and to experience it,” the volunteer said.

“It’s a great thing to get involved in. The people coming for their vaccines are so appreciative of what they’re getting. They’re getting their first dose and it’s halfway for them to a bit more freedom.”

If you would like to volunteer, visit nimbuscare.volunteer@nhs.net