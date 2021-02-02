A CARE home boss is calling on the public to stay vigilant in the face of 'alarming' Covid-19 death tolls.

The Independent Care Group (ICG) chairman Mike Padgham, who runs four care homes in North Yorkshire, said today’s figures from the Office for National Statistic show that 1,817 people died from Covid-19 in care and nursing homes in the week up to January 22 – up from 1,271 the week before and 960 the week before that. According to these figures 24,709 people died from Covid-19 in care and nursing homes between December 28 and January 22.

Mr Padgham, who is also managing director of Saint Cecilia’s Care Group, said: “We can never forget that every number represents the loss of loved ones across the country and we cannot become complacent.

“We are getting mixed messages from the Government and some people might get the impression that the worst is now behind us and we can start to return to normality.

“The vaccine is only half the solution; we must all remain on our guard and do everything we can as a country to get these numbers down. We must be patient, keep following the rules and get on top of Covid-19.

“We must also ensure that the vaccine is reaching all the people who need it – people being cared for in their own home and in other care settings like sheltered accommodation, for example.

“The vaccination programme is a success so far, but it must not lead to people thinking we are out of this, because as these figures show, we certainly aren’t.”