A BUSINESS student has won the title of Miss York 2021 and will now go on to compete for the prestigious Miss Great Britain crown later in the year.

Olivia Grant, 20, is a student at the University of York.

Olivia said she is “beyond excited,” to have been crowned Miss York this year, giving her the opportunity to represent her hometown at the prestigious Miss Great Britain grand final later in the year.

The finals are set to be held in September. However, depending on the Covid regulations at the time, this date may be subject to change.

Olivia is sponsored by Easingwold-based hairdressers ‘Hair Flair’ and has previously competed in three national beauty pageants, though she said Miss Great Britain has always been her “dream,” pageant to compete in.

She plans to use her position to raise awareness of mental health in young people, as well as Cancer Research UK and Alex’s Wish, both of which she works closely with.

Olivia has raised over £4,000 for multiple charities over the last few years and has currently set herself the challenge of running 300 miles in 60 days to help raise funds for her chosen charities, Cancer Research UK and Alex’s Wish, to use her time wisely during the current national lockdown.

In the run up to the Miss Great Britain final in September, Olivia said she plans to continue to work with these “incredible,” charities and support them in their campaigns and their work.

Given the current climate, Olivia will be working with these charities and supporting local businesses virtually to ensure they stick to Covid regulations and can continue to work together safely.

The Miss Great Britain contest began in 1945 after the Second World War, when a number of seaside resorts around the country introduced beauty contests as attractions.

The modern-day Miss Great Britain competition has been built upon an extensive history of successful pageants and has helped launch the careers of many women who have entered.