A YORK MP has called for support for soldiers assisting with the vaccine rollout.

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy asked defence ministers in the House of Commons yesterday (February 1) to ensure that the service personnel who are assisting with the vaccine rollout across the country are receiving the support they would expect if stationed in barracks.

Members of the Armed Forces are providing much-needed back-up support at the NHS Covid Vaccination Centre on the former Askham Bar Park & Ride site.

The soldiers are assisting in a number of ways – from clinicians stepping in to deliver vaccines and cover workforce gaps at short notice, to the provision of planning and logistics support.

Julian Sturdy has called for support for soldiers helping on the frontline

In his response to Mr Sturdy's question, the Minister for the Armed Forces, James Heappey, said: "I can confirm that that is very much the requirement, and we would fully expect all those whom we send out to support local authorities to be properly catered for. There have been one or two instances —one was reported to me by my hon. Friend—in which the service has fallen short. That is not good enough; we are investigating."

Mr Sturdy said: "It is reassuring to hear that the one or two isolated reports of Armed Forces personnel not receiving support that matched the high standards set out by the Ministry of Defence have been acted on quickly by the Government.

It comes as no surprise to anyone who knows the incredible work our Armed Forces do across the world that their assistance with our vaccine rollout has only bolstered our efforts allowing us to vaccinate more people faster. Along with the incredible NHS staff and selfless volunteers, we owe them a debt of gratitude for their continued amazing work."