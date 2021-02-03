BUSINESSES who have diversified in a bid to keep trading are being offered digital support to boost their online presence.
Digital marketing experts at The Press, inlcuidng Kelly Sowerby, pictured, are holding a free and informal session to help businesses generate leads and enquiries from their online platforms.
The free Digital SOS webinar is from 10.30am on Thursday, February 11, and will last up to 40 minutes. Topics being covered include the importance of a good online presence and recent changes in online behaviours; lead generation online and what channels should you use, including a look at social media lead ads, Google PPC & remarketing; and how to track and monitor your leads.
There will also be a Q&A with digital marketing experts. Questions can be sent before the webinar.Attendees with a site will receive a free website health check. Sign up at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/generating-leads-online-tickets-137402112417