Selby district is one of the fastest growing areas of North Yorkshire. This means that there is a shortage of housing – something that’s happening all around the country too.
Our Local Plan sets out where these houses could be built in the future and the types of housing that is needed.
It allows for 8,040 homes by 2040. Many of these already have planning permission. Our Local Plan is the framework for development in our district, right up to 2040 so as well as housing, it also includes infrastructure, communities and employment opportunities. The plan makes sure that future development will take place in a planned way, supported by improvements to highways, schools, healthcare facilities and other local infrastructure.
It will help us create jobs, communities, things to do, road links, parks and leisure spaces and education and medical facilities.
It will be used by the council to guide decisions on planning applications and to support work with developers in the coming years.
Now is the time for you to have your say. Take part in the online consultation about our Local Plan. Visit www.selby.gov.uk/localplan to get involved.
