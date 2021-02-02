POLICE say a bus in York has been found to be in a 'very poor condition with multiple defects' - and with no MOT.
TC Mark Patterson tweeted that a call was made to the North Yorkshire Police control room reporting concerns about the bus.
He added that a PG9 prohibition notice had been issued and the driver reported.
He added that the vehicle was no longer used as a bus and was privately owned.
"I'd say that it's probably a long time since it has been used to carry passengers and it doesn't even have any seats in the back!"