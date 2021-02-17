When businesses grow, jobs are created and we want to make sure these opportunities are available for all our residents.
We are asking people to get involved in the long-term plan which sets out where business growth, new homes and local services such as schools will develop in our district.
It is part of the development of our Local Plan. This will set a framework for future development in the district up to 2040. It will be used by the council to decide on planning applications and to support work with developers.
It will help to ensure that the right type of growth happens in the right places, supported by the right infrastructure to benefit people already living in the area and in the future. The plan will cover the period up to 2040.
Now is the time for you to have your say. Take part in the online consultation about our Local Plan. Visit www.selby.gov.uk/localplan to get involved.
