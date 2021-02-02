A YORK nursery has reopened this week after closing temporarily because of a Covid outbreak amongst some members of staff.
The Montessori Nursery in Hospital Fields Road, off Fulford Road, was closed last week due to the coronavirus.
Helen Gration, managing director of Yorkshire Montessori Nursery, said:“We can see how virulent this strain of Covid is as we had a few staff test positive at nursery.
"Allowing for self-isolation with other members of the team, we temporarily closed the rooms until we could get them back in.
"Fortunately, the illness is mild for many and it is reassuring that children continue to be unaffected in any significant way, even by the new variants."
She said she was grateful that City of York Council had allowed the early years workforce instant access to lateral flow tests at last, so the teams across York could be regularly tested.
She said that in her role as a trustee for the National Day Nurseries Association, this was something she had been campaigning for across the country for some time.
She added that staff at the Hospital Fields Road nursery had been looking forward to seeing the children again this week.