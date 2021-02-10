We know the Selby district is a great place to live. We want to keep it that way and make sure that we support new development but balance this growth with protecting our local environment.
A key objective for our Local Plan – which sets out where business growth, new homes and local services such as schools will take place, is to create well designed communities which are shaped by our heritage and green spaces.
This means new developments of a high-quality design that complements our existing towns and villages and, importantly, supports lifestyle activities such as cycling.
The Local Plan is our framework for future development in the district up to 2040. It will be used by the council to decide on planning applications and to support work with developers.
It will help to ensure that the right type of growth happens in the right places, supported by the right infrastructure, to benefit people already living in the area and in the future. The plan will cover the period up to 2040.
Now is the time for you to have your say. Take part in the online consultation about our Local Plan. Visit www.selby.gov.uk/localplan to get involved.
