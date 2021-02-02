THE number of Covid patients being treated at York and Scarborough hospitals has fallen by more than 50 in a week.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today that it currently had 191 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 inpatients Trust-wide.
The trust said last week that it had 242 Covid patients on Tuesday last week.
It said today that 1,731 patients had been discharged to their usual place of residence or were no longer being treated for Covid-19 and it had 11 Covid patients in intensive care at the moment.