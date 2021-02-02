A COMMUNITY and arts venue at the heart of a North Yorkshire market town has launched a bid to keep going and carry on.

The Milton Rooms in Malton, has had its Covid-safe accreditation extended for 2021 by leading UK tourism body Visit Britain after launching a Go Fund Me appeal.

Venue manager Lisa Rich said: “When the pandemic began, we put a whole range of measures in place around cleanliness and social distancing, which meant people could feel safe coming back to visit us, either for performances or community events.

“We managed to run a number of successful events last Autumn, and we are currently working on a diverse and dynamic programme for when we can fully reopen.”

Coronavirus restrictions have meant the doors at Milton Rooms were shut for a total of seven months last year and when it did open in September and October, it could only do so with reduced audiences.

The hub, which is run as a charitable company mainly by volunteers, has been working hard behind the scenes on refurbishing and refreshing the building ready to welcome the public back in when allowed.

In the meantime, it is appealing for support from the public as income from events and hire fees has been hugely reduced since the pandemic began nearly a year ago.

It has launched a Go Fund Me appeal called ‘Keep The Curtain Up’ to help to fund the substantial continuing overheads, such as utility bills, heating and insurance costs, until the building can reopen as a venue.

Click here to make your donation.

Back in September Ray King was appointed as interim chairperson of the venue following the departure of Paul Andrews. Ray is a trustee of the Milton Rooms Charitable Trust and also a member of Ryedale District Council and Norton Town Council.