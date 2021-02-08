Housing developments and new employment opportunities will create new communities in our district.
We know the Selby district is a great place to live. We want to keep it that way and make sure that new developments continue to take place in a planned way which is supported by improvements to roads, schools, healthcare facilities and other local infrastructure. This means we can continue to attract investment that creates jobs, opportunities and good quality homes.
A key objective for our Local Plan – which sets out where business growth, new homes and local services such as schools will take place, is to create well designed communities which are shaped by our heritage and green spaces.
The Local Plan is our framework for future development in the district up to 2040. It will be used by the council to decide on planning applications and to support work with developers.
It will help to ensure that the right type of growth happens in the right places, supported by the right infrastructure, to benefit people already living in the area and in the future. The plan will cover the period up to 2040.
Now is the time for you to have your say. Take part in the online consultation about our Local Plan. Visit www.selby.gov.uk/localplan to get involved.
