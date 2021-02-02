EAST Riding Libraries have created a new section on their website to group together free library resources which may be helpful to support those homeschooling.
The new section includes computer coding for kids, reading well for children, better health support, children's eBooks and audiobooks, fun phonics, books on Covid-19 for children, words for live activities and countdowns for kids.
It also also includes links to various web pages including BBC Bitesize learning, Lego Bits and Bricks, the Encyclopedia Britannica Junior, National Geographic and the Booktrust Hometime Cupboard.
Councillor Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for coastal regeneration and tourism, including leisure and culture, said: "We know that home schooling is going to continue for many people for some time yet, and we also know it can be challenging.
"I am delighted that we have been able to put together in one place an invaluable set of links to all these varied resources, which I have no doubt will be extremely helpful for many people in the East Riding."
To access the homeschooling resources, visit the East Riding Libraries website at: https://bit.ly/3ttqMUy