THE bad weather is causing disruption to some train services in York and North Yorkshire.
Rail company Northern is asking its customers not to travel on the Calder Valley route until further notice after heavy snowfall has caused significant disruption.
Several trees have fallen onto the line between Halifax and Rochdale meaning trains cannot operate and, with treacherous road conditions, it is also extremely difficult to run replacement bus services.
Adverse weather has also affected other parts of the Northern network with disruption affecting services in Cumbria, North Yorkshire, Lancashire and Greater Manchester.
A spokesperson for Northern said: “Heavy snow has fallen across many parts of our network overnight and into this morning and is causing significant disruption in many areas.
“We are running rail replacement buses where possible, but in some areas road conditions are simply too treacherous. That’s why, until further notice, we’re asking our customers not to travel on the Calder Valley line between Halifax and Rochdale.
“Customers who need to make essential journeys elsewhere on the network should allow extra time for travel and check before setting off. The poor weather is forecast to continue to several hours today and further disruption is possible on all routs across the north of England.”
For up-to-date information on train service please contact Northern’s via Twitter @northernassist or visit the National Rail Enquiries website.