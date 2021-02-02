A LAST ditch bid to save RAF Linton on Ouse from closure has failed.

Thirsk and Malton MP, Kevin Hollinrake, said today he had held a number of meetings with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and senior Defence staff to try to explore other military options for the site near Easingwold.

But in response to the MP's question about its future in the House of Commons, Mr Wallace said: “We did look at exploring other military uses for the base. At the moment no long term military requirements have been identified.

"Therefore we are completing final assessments, with disposal details being announced in due course.”

Mr Hollinrake said he was 'very disappointed,' having had a number of discussions about how the site could be used.

"Local people are rightly proud of the role RAF Linton on Ouse has played in the defence of the realm since the end of the Second World War until recently," he said.

"During World War 2, its planes, pilots and air crew took off for highly dangerous long-distance bombing raids on Germany, Norway and other Axis military bases in Europe."

He said he would continue to work with the local authority to try to find alternative employment for those who are still looking for work.

RAF Linton on Ouse opened in 1937 as a bomber airfield. Fast jet training, which had been conducted there, has already been transferred to RAF Valley on Anglesey in North Wales.