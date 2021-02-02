DOZENS of schools across North Yorkshire are closed today (Tuesday) following heavy snow in the county.
The county council said all these schools have notified the authority that they are closed:
- Rossett Acre Primary School
- Admiral Long Primary School
- All Saints, Kirkby Overblow and North Rigton Schools
- Austwick CE VA Primary School and Nursery
- Bilton Grange Primary School
- Birstwith CE Primary School
- Brooklands Special School
- Carnagill Primary School
- Coppice Valley Primary School
- Dacre Braithwaite Primary School
- Darley and Summerbridge Primary Schools
- Ermysted's Grammar School, Skipton
- Forest Moor School
- Fountains Earth CE Primary School
- Gillamoor Primary School
- Goathland Primary School
- Goldsborough and Sicklinghall Primary Schools
- Grassington Primary School
- Green Hammerton CE Primary School
- Grewelthorpe and Fountains CE Primary Schools
- Harrogate St Joseph's Catholic Primary School
- Hipswell C of E Primary School
- Kirkby Malzeard C of E School and St Nicholas C of E School West Tanfield
- Long Marston CE Primary
- Lothersdale Primary School
- Markington Primary School
- Melsonby Primary School
- Michael Syddall CE Primary School
- Middleham VA CE Primary School
- Mowbray School, Bedale
- Oatlands Junior School
- Reeth and Gunnerside Schools
- Riverside School, Tadcaster
- Sherburn High School
- Sherburn Hungate Primary School
- Skipton Parish Church Primary School
- South Craven School
- Spofforth and Follifoot Primary Schools
- St Peter's CE Primary School, Harrogate
- Staveley CP School
- Sutton in Craven CP School
- Tadcaster Grammar School
- The Dales Special School
- The Holy Family Catholic High School, Carlton
- The Skipton Academy
- Trinity Academy Middleton Tyas
- Trinity Academy Richmond
- Upper Wharfedale School
- Western Primary School
- Willow Tree Primary School
- St Mary's Catholic Primary School
- Ravensworth, East Cowton and Kirkby Fleetham Schools