A DISCOUNT supermarket in York is investing more than £16.5m in new and improved stores, creating around 250 jobs.

Aldi, the UK’s lowest priced supermarket, has confirmed that it expects to refurbish or remodel the existing branches in York.

It will also improve the stores in Barugh Green, Doncaster, Goldthorpe and Bingley, before the end of the year and expects to open six new stores - in Knaresborough, Swallownest, Barnsley, Kirk Sandall, Todmorden and Morley.

This investment is part of the supermarket’s long-term target to reach 1,200 stores in the UK by 2025.

On average, Aldi is set to open more than one store a week this year.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer, Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either don’t have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand.

“With shoppers increasingly looking to make sure they get unbeatable prices on their weekly shop without compromising on quality, our stores are becoming ever more popular.

“This investment in Aldi stores over the course of this year will help make the UK’s lowest-priced supermarket more accessible to even more people, and bring us closer to our long-term goal of having 1,200 stores across the UK by 2025.”

Last summer, Aldi announced it was looking for 56 new store locations in Yorkshire – including in York, Harrogate, and Huddersfield – as part of its longer-term expansion plans.

Aldi has recently increased its minimum hourly rates, paying a minimum hourly rate of £9.55 nationally, up from £9.40. Those working within the M25 will earn £11.07 an hour instead of £10.90. Store colleagues will now be able to earn up to £10.57 after three years nationally and £11.32 after two years in London.

The new rates of pay are also boosted by the fact Aldi is still one of the only UK supermarkets to pay for breaks taken during shifts, which means Aldi colleagues remain the best-paid in the sector.

The supermarket, which opened new stores in Maltby, Middlesbrough and Bradford during 2020, has also announced plans to increase the amount of food and drink it buys from British suppliers by £3.5bn a year by 2025, as it continues its rapid expansion across the UK.

Aldi is also investing £500m in new and upgraded stores, distribution centres and its supply chain in 2021, which will create over 4,000 jobs as well as new opportunities for British food and drink producers.