SAINT Catherine’s hospice has launched a campaign this February to show supporters how they can ‘Stay home, help out’ and make a real difference to patient care.
The campaign aims to inspire and encourage anyone who would like to raise money for the hospice, but isn’t sure where to start or how best to do it under the current restrictions.
Susan Stephenson, communications manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: "The past year has been like no other we have ever experienced and has been extremely challenging for everyone.
"However, at Saint Catherine’s we have been amazed and delighted to see even during these tough times, people are still thinking of others and how they can help.
"We have had supporters, old and new, coming to us and offering to help in some inspired and creative ways.
“This campaign is all about sharing fundraising ideas, focusing on what we can do at the moment and showing that raising much-needed funds is still possible – even during a pandemic and in the depths of winter."
Some of the ways you can help out include taking on a fitness challenge, such as 10,000 steps every day during February, donate your ‘Stay at home savings’ or chop off those lockdown locks with a sponsored head shave.
For further fundraising ideas, visit: https://bit.ly/3tiaUUy