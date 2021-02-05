PEOPLE have rediscovered their love of walking during lockdown as it is one of the only times we can legally leave the house.

According to the government guidelines, we can leave the house once a day for exercise- this can take place alone, with your household or with your support bubble.

While you can still visit beauty spots and scenic parks on your doorstep, it’s important that you stay within your local area and don’t travel to other cities and towns in order to visit them.

However, if you live near any of these listed walking routes make sure to try them out for yourself.

So, if you want to change up your regular lockdown walking route here are some shorter ones to consider.

Fulford walk

(Photo: Geograph/Christine Johnstone)

This riverside walk is only 1.5 miles long and should only take you around 40 minutes to complete.

The village itself is steeped in history and was the site of the battle of Fulford. The area is also managed by Natural England as it is home to some rare plants.

The walk starts and ends on Main Street with plenty of scenery to admire on the way.

A large portion of the journey is spent walking along the River Ouse- take the time to stop and admire the wildlife on the river.

On your right you will see Fulford Ings which is a site of scientific interest that attracts plenty of birds and wildlife.

If you want to follow the route for yourself, follow the York.Gov website.

Dick Turpin’s Dog Walk

(Photo: Geograph/Chris Downer)

This walking route is 1.6 miles long and suitable for walkers of all skill types and fitness levels.

The fun title is inspired by the highway man, Dick Turpin, and emulates the walking route he would have taken his dog out on.

The walk begins at Clifford’s Tower and passing The Last Drop Inn, which was said to be the highwayman’s local.

The walk continues past the Minster before you end up back at the start.

It’s a relatively flat walk with gently gradients and only a couple of steps to navigate.

Heslington via Low Lane and Common Lane

This walk should only take you an hour to complete- unless you stop to admire the view on the way.

The village predates the Domesday survey of 1086 and was once a traditional farming village.

The circular route takes you on the outskirts of the village, then through the surrounding countryside.

The bridleways and footpaths on the route are signposted- and the route is fee from gates and turnstiles.

Grimston Moor

(Photo: Geograph/T Eyre)

Want to embark on one mile walk with a spot of birdwatching?

It may only be a quick route, but it certainly packs a scenic punch; woodland, streams and coniferous trees can all be expected on the walk.

There are no stiles, gates or steps but be prepared to navigate some slopes and some rough terrain.

Saying that, it is still suitable for wheelchairs and pushchairs.

Others who have embarked on the trail say it is a particularly good trail for kids.

Holtby via Eastfield Lane, Dunnington

Exploring this village is like walking through history.

You will pass so many traditional and historic places of interest during the two mile walk, including the Holy Trinity Church which dates back to the 1700s and the iconic Dunnington Hall.

It’s a very versatile walk in that it can be cut even shorter by turning right at the bottom of the steps after the A166 road.

It’s a quick and easy walk- but wheelchair users and those with pushchairs might struggle at the stiles.

