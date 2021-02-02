FORECASTERS say it will continue snowing in York until mid or late morning, before it turns first to sleet and then rain.
BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup believes heavy snow will continue until 11am, which will have turned to sleet by midday.
The Met Office believes the snow will already have turned to sleet by 11am and rain by noon.
All forecasters believe colder easterly winds will set in by the weekend after a few slightly milder days, with an increasing risk of renewed snowfall.
They have even suggested York could be in for a return visit of the 'Beast from the East' by mid-February, the bitterly cold winds from Siberia which brought bitterly cold weather and snow in February 2018.
