A YELLOW weather warning is in place for snow and ice in York and North Yorkshire.

Weather forecasters say we're set for widespread rain, sleet, snow and ice today (Tuesday), bringing difficult travelling conditions.

There's an amber weather warning for snow in Harrogate and a spokesman for NHS North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group has said there will be changes to the Covid-19 jab programme this morning (February 2) in Harrogate and Ripon.

He said: "Heavy snow is forecast and in the interests of patient safety, appointments due to take place at the Yorkshire Event Centre at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate, and at Ripon Racecourse between 8am and 12.45pm are being rescheduled.

"Appointments currently scheduled for the afternoon will go ahead as planned.

"GP practices in the Harrogate District are currently in the process of contacting all affected patients directly and will be booking those patients in to the next available clinics."

A spokeswoman for the York vaccination centre said it would be going ahead as usual.

A concentrated band of heavy rain running from County Durham through the middle of Yorkshire is due to fall between 6pm on Tuesday and 4am on Wednesday bringing travel delays and localised flooding.

Over the later half of the week, a yellow warning for snow is in place in northern Scotland until 6am on Saturday, potentially leading to rural communities being cut off.