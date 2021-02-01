AN AMBER warning has been issued for heavy snow in parts of North Yorkshire tomorrow morning, which is likely to strand some motorists and cause power cuts.
The Met Office warning also says there is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off.
Areas affected by the warning include Tadcaster and Harrogate.
A yellow warning for snow has been issued for York, which is also expected to be affected by heavy snow - and possibly sleet - for several hours before it turns to rain.
The Met Office is predicting snow mixed with sleet in York between 5am and 10am, while BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup is forecasting heavy snow between 6am and 11am.