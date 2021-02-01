Have the Greens turned yellow? The Green/LibDem-run City of York Council recently abandoned its plan to make York carbon neutral by 2030, for the less impressive aim of making York Council carbon neutral by then (York won’t meet 2030 zero carbon target - as it would cost billions, December 14).
It is as though I gave up my dry January, but insisted instead that the dog forego alcohol for the month. York residents, who do not seem to be widely aware of this move, may feel a little blue when they hear about it. At the next council elections, might it even make them see red?
Rory Allen, York Road, Acomb
