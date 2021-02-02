The York Quality Bus Partnership notes that the York Bus Forum is keen to see a bus/rail interchange at York Station (Letters, January 29) as part of the redevelopment.
As bus operators we are keen to see bus services given the prominence they deserve within the city. However, a bus station is not the answer to how people use bus services. The key attractions and shops in the city are dispersed and many services operate across the city, which gives customers a choice of where they get on and off, which is far better.
York bus operators welcome the proposal to maintain the bus interchange lay-out at York Station which provides great connectivity for bus users while retaining vital cross-city bus links and improving journey times.
York has many interchange points which have benefitted from investment in shelters and information provision in recent years which we feel is the best solution for the city.
Marc Bichtemann, on behalf of York Quality Bus Partnership,
First Bus Limited, York
There can’t be many cities with no bus station
Is the council missing the chance at long last to have a bus station by the railway station? York must be one of the only cities and towns not to have one. If it was for cycles it would be done tomorrow.
Brian Macey, Millfield Avenue, York