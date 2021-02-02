This country is particularly good at the blame game – we should maybe make it our national sport. But as we battle Covid-19 this is not quite the time for distracting recriminations.

No, this Government has not got everything right. We have been too slow into lockdowns and too quickly out. And it was slow to get the right protective equipment and testing to protect those in care settings. But it has not got everything wrong either. Credit where credit is due, the rollout of the vaccine to the vulnerable has been swift and impressive.

In fairness, I doubt any government could have got everything right. This pandemic is unprecedented.

The time for reports and inquiries undoubtedly will come but must not be a distraction now, whilst we are still fighting this thing. More than 100,000 people have died, and more tragic losses are reported daily. Covid-19 is not beaten yet and until it is, we must work together and stop looking to point the finger of blame.

Mike Padgham, Chair, Independent Care Group Priory Street, York

Thanks to all at Askham Bar for giving me my jab

As it clearly has been for many other letter writers recently, it was a pleasant experience for us receiving our Covid vaccinations on Sunday.

I would like to say thank you to the staff at My Health in Strensall who arranged both our visits with such ease for us in a matter of minutes.

And thank you also to all the cheerful smiling staff and volunteers at Askham Bar where the speed and well-run organisational control of huge numbers of people in a full car park was beyond everything I was expecting.

We were there about 40 minutes in total, from entering to leaving. The kindness, good humour and caring attitude of all who we dealt with put everyone at their ease. It was all done with such professionalism. A huge thank you to you all for being such a credit to yourselves and the NHS!

Peter Boulton, Orchard Gardens, Huntington, York

I’m so grateful to the NHS for my jab

On Sunday afternoon, I was fortunate to receive the first dose of the Covid vaccine at the NHS York Vaccination Centre.

The process was extremely efficient, excellent volunteer marshals directed your car and friendly health professionals gave you the vaccination. And the vaccination was free.

I felt humbled and grateful and would like to thank everyone involved in the vaccination centre.

Helen Webster, Main Street, Fulford

Can’t drive to get your jab? Then take the bus...

In response to Mr Shepherdson’s letter of January 29, one thing which could very usefully be done to ease traffic to Askham Bar would be to make it widely known that the vaccination site can be accessed by bus.

I live on Bishophill and no longer own a car so when I was successively offered two vaccination appointments I turned both down because I thought I could not get to the site.

Then it occurred to me to find out if I could use the Park&Ride bus to travel there. I found that I could and immediately made an appointment.

I caught the No.3 bus in Rougier Street and was delivered to the Pedestrian Access gateway on to the site 15 minutes or so later. There was no need to worry about a crowded bus as the No.3 is a double decker, has socially distanced seats and was occupied by all of three passengers.

When she dropped us off, the helpful lady bus driver informed us that the return bus into town would leave from the same stop.

All in all it was a good experience and deserves to be more widely publicised as an alternative to the apparently stressful and frustrating journey by private car.

Miss Alison Sinclair Cardinal Court, Bishophill Junior, York