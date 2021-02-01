THIEVES raided a commercial garage making off with tools, equipment and an off-road bike.
North Yorkshire Police say they are looking for any CCTV footage of a burglary that occurred at a garage in Albion Road, Scarborough.
They say that the incident happened at about 3am on Saturday, January 30 and that among the items taken were high-value tools and equipment, including an off-road pit bike.
A police spokesman said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they have information that will help with their investigation.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Sophie Milner or email sophie.milner@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote reference number 12210048530 when passing on information.
