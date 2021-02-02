PROPOSALS for a new hotel to open in the heart of York could be scuppered - because police oppose plans for NINE bars to open in the building.

The council has also hit out at the project over worries about noise and adult entertainment at the site.

Tokyo Industries opened Impossible Wonderbar and Tea Rooms in the former Terry’s building in St Helen’s Square last year. The company has also taken over the former Marchbrae shop next door - where it is due to open a hotel.

There are plans for burlesque and cabaret shows to take place at the venue, a rooftop bar to open until 1am, an outdoor seating area in St Helen’s Square and live music.

And Tokyo Industries has applied for a licence to serve alcohol and put on live entertainment until 3am, every day of the week.

North Yorkshire Police, the council’s public protection team and licensing bosses have all opposed the application.

Police say: “The application and plans show seating across the four floors and two outside roof terraces as well as outside at ground level and has a total of nine bars throughout the venue.

“The limited offering of 120 table covers over four floors is completely inadequate and could allow the venue to become a vertical drinking establishment.”

They say the company does not show how the venue will not add to the police force’s workload in a busy area of the city centre for pubs and bars.

City of York Council is worried about noise - particularly from live music and the rooftop bar - as there are homes nearby.

And it has concerns that children could wander into areas where adult shows are taking place.

Tokyo Industries says staff will get regular training, CCTV will be installed and there will be bouncers at the doors after 9pm on race days and weekends.

And music will be played through noise limiting software, a noise management plan will be agreed and doors and windows will be shut.

But police and the council are asking for the licence to be refused until further measures are added. The police force says it would not object if the venue was mainly a hotel and restaurant, with stricter serving times.

The council’s licensing team says the company needs to show that the venue will not add to policing pressures in the city centre ‘red zone’ - where there are already a number of pubs and bars.

A police statement says there were 166 crimes and 119 incidents of anti-social behaviour within 100 metres of the venue in a single year between December 2019 and November 2020 - with many related to alcohol consumption.

Tokyo Industries has submitted planning applications for the new hotel, which are yet to be decided.

Under the scheme, the old bank site next door to the Terry’s building will be transformed into a new boutique 17-bedroom hotel with another restaurant inside - and is set to open in September 2021.

The total project is set to cost £3 million and create 200 jobs, according to the company. Tokyo Industries has been approached for a comment.

The licensing hearing takes place on Monday.