The South African variant of coronavirus has yet to be found in York or North Yorkshire, the health secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed.
The Government has launched a major drive to find and isolate all cases of the variant in the UK and has named eight postcode areas where it has been found. None of them are in Yorkshire.
Everyone on the postcode areas where cases have been confirmed are being urged to take Covid-19 tests, whether or not they have coronavirus symptoms.
The eight areas are in London, Walsall, Maidstone, Southport, Broxbourne in Hertfordshire, and Woking, Surrey.