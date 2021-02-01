AN investigation is underway in to a vehicle fire.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after a motorbike fire that occurred in Norton, near Malton.
A police spokesman said the incident happened in Whitewall, Norton between 6pm and 7pm on Thursday, January 28, and involved a motorbike on fire in the road which had to be put out by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.
He said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information from anyone who was in the area and noticed anything suspicious before or at the time of the incident.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Holly Hornsby. You can also email holly.hornsby@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
