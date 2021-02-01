POLICE in York are searching for a wanted man.
North Yorkshire Police say they are looking for help from the public to try and locate wanted man Kyle Illingworth, and they are appealing for people to get in touch if they know where he is.
Illingworth, 30, is wanted in connection with assault and theft in Selby.
He has links to York, Selby and Thirsk areas, and efforts are ongoing to find and arrest him.
Anyone who sees Illingworth, or knows where he is, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12210049295.
