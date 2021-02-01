COVID vaccinations due to take place at one North Yorkshire hub are having to be cancelled at short notice because of the weather.
A spokesman for NHS North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group has said there will be changes tomorrow morning (February 2) to the Covid-19 jab programme in Harrogate and Ripon.
He said: "Heavy snow is forecast for tomorrow morning and in the interests of patient safety, appointments due to take place at the Yorkshire Event Centre at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate, and at Ripon Racecourse between 8am and 12.45pm are being rescheduled.
"Appointments currently scheduled for tomorrow afternoon will go ahead as planned.
"GP practices in the Harrogate District are currently in the process of contacting all affected patients directly and will be booking those patients in to the next available clinics."