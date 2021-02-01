POLICE are trying to track down two men who stole close to £300 worth of razor blades from a supermarket.

North Yorkshire Police say the theft occurred at Morrisons supermarket in Dunslow Road, in Eastfield, Scarborough on Friday, January 29 at about 7.30pm.

A force spokesman said: "Two men entered the store at 7.26pm and stole a large quantity of Gillette Fusion and Gillette Pro-glide razor blades, valued at almost £300. They ran out of the store two minutes later carrying a shopping basket full of the stolen items.

"The first suspect is described as white with a dark tan, 5ft 6ins tall, slim build, in his twenties with short black hair. He was wearing a black, long sleeved tracksuit top with a single white line running down each arm and black trainers.

"The second suspect is described as white, 6ft tall, slim build, in his twenties with short black hair. He was wearing a dark coloured hooded top with a silver zip, black jogging bottoms and grey trainers.

"It is believed they carried the shopping basket a short distance. They were not seen to get into a vehicle.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help identify those involved. If you saw anyone matching this description, carrying a shopping basket in the area around the time of the offence, or if you have any information regarding the potential sale of these items, please get in touch."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 366 Harvey Ross. You can also email harvey.ross@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210048370.