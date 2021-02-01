HEROES of lockdown are being celebrated in new York awards - which also ask locals to vote for their favourite pubs and restaurants.

Voting is open for the #LoveYork Awards which aim to lift spirits and celebrate the city's tourism, hospitality and retail businesses.

The 11 categories include: the restaurant I can’t wait to dine at; the attraction I’ll be visiting first after lockdown; favourite York independent shopping experience; and most surprising York hidden gem.

Visit York set up the virtual awards, which will take place across its social media channels to showcase the work of businesses over the last year, their resilience, creativity and passion.

Voters are asked to choose their favourite virtual and foodie experiences, to cast their votes for businesses who have gone above and beyond and to choose the true ‘lockdown hero’.

Looking to the future, #LoveYork is also asking people to vote for the restaurants, cafes, bars, pubs, hotels and B&Bs, as well as attractions and events they are looking forward to returning to once restrictions are lifted.

Ashley Young, at Make It York, said: “The #LoveYork Awards are an exciting new initiative created by our team to celebrate the city and the innovative and resilient businesses that we have in York - from world class attractions and independent retailers to diverse and unique hospitality organisations.

“We hope that this virtual event will make both nominees and voters proud to be living, working, and doing business in York, showing why we all really #LoveYork and inspiring future visitors to experience the city.”

The #LoveYork Awards is part of Make It York's #LoveYork campaign to champion the city’s offer and promote its range of indie businesses and attractions.

Vote at visit www.visityork.org/loveyorkawards by 5pm on Wednesday, February 10.

The full list of #LoveYork Awards categories and nominations:

Favourite York Virtual Experience:

Castle Howard, Dorian Deathly Dark Tours, Shadows of York Tours, The Bloody Tour of York, The Treasure Hunt York, Brew York, Yorkshire Air Museum - 360 VR Halifax Bomber, Anne Lister tour, National Railway Museum, Mansion House behind the scenes, #CuratorBattle – York Museums Trust, JORVIK online classes

The Restaurant I Can't Wait to Dine At:

The Cut & Craft, Lucia Restaurant, Plush Café, Ippuku Tea House, Forest Restaurant (at Galtres Lodge), Grantley Hall restaurants, Ambiente Tapas, The Drovers Arms, Roots York, Los Moros, Fancy Hank's, The Impossible Bar

An Attraction or Experience I'll Be Visiting First After Lockdown:

Castle Howard, York Theatre Royal, York Maze, Dorian Deathly Tours, Shadows of York, BOBH - Day Trips from York, The Bloody Tour of York, Can You Escape? York, Eden Camp, Mother Shipton's Cave, National Railway Museum, York Minster, JORVIK Viking Centre, City Cruises York, Cookery School at The Grand York, The York Dungeon

The Most Surprising York Hidden Gem:

The Blue Bell, Plush Café, Ippuku Tea House, Galtres Lodge, Mother Shipton's Cave, Brathwaite Gallery, Taylor Made Kitchen, The Dark Horse Espresso Bar, The Bar Convent, According to McGee, Springwood Shepherd Huts, Holgate Windmill, Barley Hall, Mansion House, DIG: An Archaeological Adventure, Merchant Adventurer's Hall, Fairfax House, The York Dungeon

The Pub/Bar I'll Be Heading to First:

The Blue Bell, The House of Trembling Madness, The Drovers Arms, The Impossible Bar, The Market Cat, Brew York, The Lamb and Lion Inn, The Printer's Apprentice, Walmgate Ale House

Favourite Lockdown Foodie Experience:

Plush Cafe afternoon tea, Ippuku Tea House, Ambiente Tapas, Taylor Made Kitchen, Na Na Noodles, The Dark Horse Espresso Bar, The Drovers Arms, Taylor Made Kitchen, Yuzu street food, Shambles Market Food Court, That Fudge Guy, SPARK: York, Dough Eyed Pizza

Going the Extra Mile Award:

Castle Howard, Deathly Dark Tours, Shadows of York, The Bar Convent a 'Choir of Angels' project, The House of Trembling Madness, Ainsty Ales, York Theatre Royal, York Gin, Love Cheese, Pairings Wine Bar, National Centre for Early Music, SPARK: York

The Event I'm Eager to Attend:

Castle Howard Proms, York Balloon Fiesta, York Maze Hallowscream, York Races, York Ice Trail, JORVIK Viking Festival, York Christmas Festival, Winter Wonderland at York Designer Outler, York Pride, Residents Festival, York Food & Drink Festival, Rugby League World Cup 2021, York City Football Club matches, York City Knights

Home Away from Home Award:

Alma York, Grantley Hall, Galtres Lodge, 109 Nunnery Lane, Goodramgate Apartments, Roomzzz Aparthotel, The Grand York, Middlethorpe Hall, The Principal York, Springwood Shepherd Huts, The Enchantment Chamber, Jollydays, 23 St Mary's, Wolds Edge Holiday Lodges, Grays Court, Woodlands Farm Thimbleby

Favourite York Independent Shopping Experience:

Castle Howard Farm Shop, York Ghost Merchants, The House of Trembling Madness, The Zentist, Plush Cafe Boutique Shop, Shambles Market, Azendi Jewellery, The Potions Cauldron, Ancestral Name, Demijohn, The Shop that Must not be Named, York Gin, Rafi's Spicebox, That Fudge Guy, Asgard, Bradley's Jevellers

Lockdown Hero Award:

Dorian Deathly Dark Tours, Shadows of York, York Theatre Royal, Fairfax House & York Civic Trust, Dean Court Hotel, York Art Gallery, The Supper Collective, SPARK: York, Caesars