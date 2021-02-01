A MUCH-LOVED and well-respected ferryman drowned when he slipped on the muddy bank of the River Ouse close to his volunteer ferry, an inquest heard.

Michael Anthony Turnham, 77, went out as it was getting dark to find his mobile phone because he believed he may have lost it on a walk earlier that day, his wife Patricia told the coroner’s officer.

She asked him to take a torch and when he didn’t return within 45 minutes, she raised the alarm.

Sgt Simon Pape told the inquest Mr Turnham’s village of Nun Monkton turned out in force to help the police look for him, as did a police helicopter, search dogs and the York Rescue Boat.

“Every possible action was taken to locate Mr Turnham as soon as possible,” he said. “Unfortunately we were too late.

“The spirit of the local community was exceptional that night. I cannot count the number of residents who were looking for Mr Turnham.

"He was clearly a well respected and loved member of the community.”

Assistant coroner John Broadbridge said later that evening Mr Turnham's body was found downstream near Clifton Bridge.

PC Jessica Deace said the path leading to the ferry that evening was muddy, wet and slippery. It was also unlit and not fenced off from the River Ouse which was fast flowing that evening.

Mr Broadbridge recorded a finding of accidental death, saying: "It is likely he lost his footing along the bank of the River Ouse and fell into its water."

The inquest heard that retired Portacabin human resources director Mr Turnham knew the path to the ferry well.

On the afternoon of October 9, he met and talked to Isaac Vaughan on the river bank close to the pontoon for the volunteer ferry between Nun Monkton and Beningbrough.

After a chat, Mr Turnham returned home.

Early that evening, he missed his phone and, thinking he had dropped it on the path, set off to find it.