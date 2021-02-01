STAFF from a museum in York have been practicing their skills to help them educate young people, as part of a project to bring history to life.

The team from Murton Park in York have been working on their roles in the ‘Living History’ project at the Danelaw Centre on the site.

The project aims to introduce a practical element to history teaching, and it is based on the principle ‘I hear and I forget, I see and I remember, I do and I understand’.

Murton Park have a number of interactive areas, such as a Viking Village and a Roman Fort, on site which schools are able to visit and learn about certain periods in history.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, these schools visits have been forced to be put on hold as the museum has had to close completely during the third national lockdown.

Instead, the staff from the museum have been working on putting together online education sessions, allowing the children to benefit from their facilities from home.

During these sessions, staff will deliver lessons to help broaden the school children’s knowledge on certain periods of history including Vikings, Romans and the Home Front.

The staff members will each take on a role of becoming a character to help bring each history period to life, all while benefitting the young viewers.

They have been working hard to perfect their roles, which even include working with props such as a practice 1KG Magnesium Electro Incenduary bomb

Once Government restrictions to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 are eased, the museum hopes to be able to welcome back school visits, to allow the children to make use of the facilities once again and enhance their learning.

To find out more information on Murton Park and the ‘Living History’ project, visit the website at: www.murtonpark.co.uk