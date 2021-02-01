A MOTORIST allegedly crashed into parked cars and drove off without stopping.
It happened at about 7.25pm yesterday (Sunday) in Harrogate.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police explained: "A light metallic blue hatchback vehicle turned right off Roseville Road onto Roseville Avenue, and struck two parked cars, causing significant damage to one of them.
"It then drove off without stopping to exchange details, and was last seen heading towards Granby Road."
The vehicle will have damage to its front nearside, the spokesperson added.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has recently been asked to carry out repair work on a vehicle matching the description, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12210049523.
