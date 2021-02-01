THE number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in the York area over a seven-day period recently compared to the previous week has dropped by nearly 40 per cent.
An interactive map, updated daily by Public Health England, today (as of 8am) showed data for the seven days to January 26 - the most recent time period available.
During that period, there were 449 cases confirmed in the City of York Council area, compared to 747 the week before (seven days to January 19) - a 39.9 per cent rise.
The area with the highest number of new cases in the city during that period was Fulford Road and Clementhorpe with 33, followed by Tang Hall with 32, Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood with 30, Fulford, Heslington and University with 25, while Haxby and Heworth South and The Groves both had 23.
The areas with the lowest number of new cases were Poppleton, Rufforth and Askham with five, Dunnington, Elvington and Wheldrake with seven, Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe with 10, Rawcliffe and Clifton South with 11, and Wigginton with 13.