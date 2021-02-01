POLICE have located and arrested one of two men wanted on suspicion of threatening to cause criminal damage.
Matthew Dean McCartan was located and arrested yesterday afternoon and currently remains in police custody.
However, officers are still appealing for information to locate Jake Peter Dobson, 31 who is wanted on suspicion of threatening to cause criminal damage and threatening to cause harm. Both men are from Selby.
North Yorkshire Police believe Dobson is in the Selby area and are appealing to the public for their assistance in locating him.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 to speak to the Force Control Room and quote reference 12210048326.
