A new standard tenancy agreement will make it easier to pet owners to rent property in England.
“Responsible tenants” with “well-behaved” pets will be able to secure leases more easily with landlords no longer able to issue a blanket ban on pet owners.
The move come as it was revealed just 7% of private landlords currently advertise pet friendly properties.
It means pet owners in England struggle to find suitable homes and in some instances are forced to give up their pets in order to find somewhere to live.
In future, consent for pets will be the default position and landlords will have to object in writing, within 28 days, of a written pet request from a tenant and provide a good reason.
'A nation of animal lovers'
Christopher Pincher, housing minister, said: "We are a nation of animal lovers and, over the last year, more people than ever before have welcomed pets into their lives and homes.
"However, it can’t be right that only a tiny fraction of landlords advertise pet-friendly properties and that, in some cases, people have had to give up their beloved pets in order to find somewhere to live.
"Through the changes to the tenancy agreement we are making, we are bringing an end to the unfair blanket ban on pets introduced by some landlords.
"This strikes the right balance between helping more people find a home that’s right for them and their pet while ensuring landlords’ properties are safeguarded against inappropriate or badly behaved pets."
The model tenancy agreement is the Government’s recommended contract for landlords.
Under the new agreement, rejections should only be made where there is good reason, such as in smaller properties or flats where owning a pet could be impractical.
To ensure landlords are protected, tenants will continue to have a legal duty to repair or cover the cost of any damage to the property.
Comments are closed on this article.