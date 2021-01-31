CAPTAIN Sir Tom Moore has been admitted to hospital with Covid 19, his family have announced.

The 100-year-old Second World War veteran, who was knighted after raising millions of pounds for the NHS during the UK's first lockdown, tested positive for the virus last week.

He was taken to Bedford Hospital on Sunday, after being treated for pneumonia in the last few weeks.

In the statement posted on Captain Sir Tom Moore’s Twitter page, his daughter Hannah said: “I wanted to update everybody that today (Sunday 31 January) my father was admitted to hospital.

“Over the last few weeks he was being treated for pneumonia and last week tested positive for Covid-19.

“He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing. He is being treated in a ward although he is not in ICU.

“The medical care he has received in the last few weeks has been remarkable and we know that the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all they can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible.

“We understand that everyone will be wishing him well. We are of course focussing on my father and will update you when we are able to.”

The message was signed off “Hannah x”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “The whole nation hopes you get well soon @captaintommoore. You’ve been an inspiration to us all throughout this crisis.”

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi also tweeted that he was “praying” for Captain Tom.

Capt Sir Tom’s fundraising efforts raised more than £32 million for the NHS after he walked 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday during the first national lockdown in April.

The veteran set out to raise £1,000 from his lockdown charity challenge but his efforts struck a chord with the nation, and praise and donations flooded in.

In acknowledgement of his efforts, he was knighted by the Queen during a unique open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle in summer 2020.