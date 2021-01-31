POLICE have visited woodlands near York to investigate allegations that coronavirus restrictions were being breached.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that officers had paid a visit to Wheldrake Woods, after reports of people breaching Covid restrictions.
The force has not yet revealed whether any such breaches were discovered and acted upon.
Police have also tweeted that they have been doing patrols around the Navigation Road area of York, and urged anyone experiencing any form of anti-social behaviour to report it by phoning 101.