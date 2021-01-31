GOOD Samaritans who stopped to help at a fatal road accident in North Yorkshire are being asked to self-isolate - as someone at the scene had the coronavirus.
North Yorkshire Police said the crash happened at about 11.45am today at the junction of College Lane and Filey Road, in Scarborough.
"The driver of the car was taken to hospital where he sadly died," said a spokesperson.
"Police have thanked the members of the public who stopped to help.
"Unfortunately, someone at the scene has coronavirus and so anyone who stopped will need to isolate immediately. More details can be found at nhs.uk."
They said officers would also like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or had any information that could assist the investigation.
"Please call 101 or email the Major Collision Investigation Team at MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 12210049306," they added.