RYEDALE residents are being offered free transport to Covid vaccination sites.

Ryedale Community Transport says it has secured some funding so it can provide lifts to local surgeries or the national site at the former Askham Bar Park & Ride site in York.

It said this would helps people living in isolated communities who were not in a bus route area, those who were struggling financially and those unable to drive.

"We are also able to transport wheelchair users in our wheelchair accessible vehicles," said a spokesperson.

"We are proud to be able to offer this opportunity which helps the residents of Ryedale and the NHS in turn.

"Our rural bus service is running as normal and we are still carrying out a few school bus runs for the children of key workers.

"As we are unable to run group travel and we are still in lockdown, we decided to look at ways we could help the community, this is the idea we came up with and it has been very successful up to now.

"We aim to continue to run this service free of charge for as long as we can. We are very grateful of any donations we receive which will extend this free service and help more people."