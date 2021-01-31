POLICE were called in by fire crews after a 'suspicious' fire in a utility room at a property in Foxwood early today.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said firefighters went to the building in Thoresby Road at 1.15am.
It said the fire was within a utility room which contained a mattress and household items, and crews wearing breathing apparatus used a used hose reel jet to tackle it.
"Electricity board also attended due to damage to electrical supply," it said. "The police were requested, as the cause of the fire is suspicious."