TRANSPORT Secretary Grant Shapps has pledged up to £56 million to overhaul a section of the A59 in North Yorkshire which has been hit by a series of landslips and closures over the years.
A new carriageway will be built to replace the Kex Gill section of the road between Harrogate and Skipton, where landslips have resulted in high maintenance costs, delayed journey times and unsafe conditions for drivers.
The project will be almost entirely funded by the Department for Transport and led by North Yorkshire County Council, which will provide £4 million.
Pending final approvals, construction could begin by the autumn.
Mr Shapps, said:“I know that residents have been frustrated by frequent road closures at Kex Gill caused by landslips in the area. Our funding will go a long way towards addressing those problems, making journeys more reliable for people travelling between Harrogate and Skipton."
County Council leader Councillor Carl Les said the confirmation of funding was an important milestone towards bringing the much-needed project to fruition.