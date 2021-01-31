THREE Normandy veterans have donated £500 to York Army Museum after The Press revealed how it had launched a fundraising campaign.
Sid Metcalfe, Ken Cooke and Douglas Petty felt the museum had always supported them in many ways and it was important to give something back to one of their favourite venues, said spokesman Nick Beilby.
"The museum means so much to them and gives them a lot of pleasure," he added.
The museum, which tells the stories of our regiments from 1685 to the present day, is currently closed due to the national lockdown.
However, it has said it needs to raise funds so it can welcome back volunteers with Covid regulations and equipment in place to ensure safety, as well as supporting its work with schools.