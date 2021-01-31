THE Great Knaresborough Bed Race has been cancelled for the second year running because of the coronavirus.

Knaresborough Lions Club said it has spent the past two months reviewing the feasibility of staging the race, which dates back to 1966 and involves almost everyone in the town.

In the contest, six people push beds with one passenger on board on a 3km course around the town, including across the River Nidd.

Committee chairman Kevin Lloyd said there had been discussions about trying to stage the race with local authorities and the organisations and individuals who participate, but there was 'just so much uncertainty around.'

He said:“This is really breaking all our hearts, but we have a responsibility to put first the health and safety of everyone involved.

“The roll-out of the vaccine programme is going very well, but we know that doesn’t answer the key questions about when it will be again safe for crowds to mingle.

“Emergency and first aid services are wholly geared to the pandemic and other serious health needs, and quite rightly so. In discussions with them, there is no sign when this is going to change.

“Bed Race is a massive undertaking for a small town like Knaresborough. In normal times we have over 300 volunteers organising the event, 630 runners and bed riders, hundreds more taking part in the parades and manning charity stalls.

"Then there are the 30,000 people – and more - who come to watch. It is one of the largest and most popular events held on the public roads in the country.

“We need a minimum of four months to organise the event and because of the up-front financial commitments for an event run by volunteers to raise funds for charity, mean the risks are obviously far too great.”

He said the Lions looked at later dates but feared this would cut across other activities. “There are just too many unknowns but Bed Race will not be forgotten. It has become an institution.

"The people of Knaresborough will not give it up and for the Lions it will remain in our hearts.”

He said Knaresborough Lions had other events lined up for the year, he said. “We will do something on Bed Race day, as we did last year. Probably something online which conforms with social distancing and other rules.

“We haven’t given up with our Beer Festival, scheduled for August, though again we will have to watch the situation. And we will be back with our Santa tour of Knaresborough in back-end of the year.

“Putting on events to raise money for charity and good causes will continue to be our thing. Hopefully, we will all emerge stronger and better after the end of this pandemic.”

He said the event galvanizes the town. "Nearly everybody gets involved in one way or another, either by taking part, acting as supporters, making the beds, decorations and fancy dress, turning out to marshal the crowds, working for other charities, catering for the large number of spectators, or by simply coming out to watch.

"It is well-known around the world and has inspired other Bed Races in the USA, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and throughout Europe."