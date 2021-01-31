A WOMAN has been banned from keeping all animals for two years after her cat was left with fur loss and sores caused by a flea allergy and she failed to seek veterinary treatment.

Sarah Louise Nassau, of Sandringham Street, Scarborough, was sentenced at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court after previously being found guilty in her absence in December.

The court heard that the RSPCA was called to a vet practice in Scarborough after vets had raised concerns about a cat in their care.

Inspector Claire Little attended and was presented with the female tortoiseshell cat called Minnie who had fur loss, scabs on her back and was constantly licking and grooming herself.

“Poor Minne had a severe flea allergy which had caused sores on her skin and significant fur loss,” she said. “She was also underweight, weighing 2.9kg which is 1kg less than she should. It was evident from her fur loss and the way she was licking and grooming herself that she was uncomfortable and suffering.”

A number of live fleas were also observed on examination which led the vet to believe the cause of the skin issue was a severe flea allergy.

In mitigation, Nassau maintained that she had done the best she could under difficult financial circumstances.

She was sentenced to a fine of £120, ordered to pay costs of £100, a £32 Victim Surcharge and was banned from keeping all animals for two years.

Minnie has recovered well in RSPCA care and will be available for rehoming soon.