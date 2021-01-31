MORE than 6,500 symptom-free tests for Covid-19 were carried out last week in York, a year after the city had the first recorded cases in the UK.

City of York Council says it would urge even more people to visit www.york.gov.uk/SymptomFreeCovidTest and book a regular slot.

It said anyone who is living or working in York, in any sector and unable to work from home, and those caring for the vulnerable as a carer or volunteer, is eligible for a free test.

A spokesperson said case rates in the city had fallen substantially recently following a sharp rise but they were still too high, and the council was reminding everyone of the importance of staying at home where possible, to protect the NHS and save lives.

They said that over the last 12 months, York’s community spirit and resilience has been displayed time and time again.

"For example:

Over 4,000 people stepped forward to volunteer.

Thousands of residents have been supported from our 9 community hubs.

We have home-schooled, supported local businesses and adapted to the many challenges

The council helped more than 6,000 business, paid out £56m in business grants, awarded over £140million in grants and relief, with City of York Council one of the fastest paying councils in the UK

Schools and early year’s settings have worked hard to keep schools open. 100 per cent of schools are open for vulnerable children and children of key workers

City of York Council continue to provide 2,100 children free school meals and 6,400 vouchers have been provided with a value of £95,000." Council leader Keith Aspden said he was 'incredibly grateful' to everyone in the city for their efforts in reducing the spread of the virus and alleviating pressure on our NHS.

“Of course, it feels a long time ago since those first cases were declared in the city," he said. "The last 12 months have seen our lives impacted in almost every way, but those professional and personal sacrifices do, however, seem small when compared to those made by our healthcare workers, frontline staff and volunteers who continue to give their all to protect the city.

“With a year passed and the vaccine rollout now underway, there is hope that we can soon come out the other end of this crisis, but we cannot be complacent. We must continue to meet this challenge and demonstrate the resolve that York has already shown in the face of adversity.”

“Please remember, if you need support during this difficult time, our Coronavirus helpline is there to help with food, essentials or someone to speak to. So if you need help, please get in touch on 01904 551550 or by emailing COVID19help@york.gov.uk.”